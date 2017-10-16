Video Wall

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Watch: The Aamir Khan Interview

Vidyut Jammwal Tells You About Benefits of Handstand Push-Ups

Manila Venugopal

First published: October 16, 2017, 2:59 PM IST | Updated: 15 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
Handstand Push-Ups help strengthen the chest, shoulders and triceps and improves balance. In this episode of Limitless With Vidyut Jammwal, the actor talks about the wide-ranging benefits of handstand push-ups.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More