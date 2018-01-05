News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
Want to Make Good on Your Weight Loss Resolutions? Here Are The Best Diets
A new report identified the Mediterranean diet, DASH and Weight Watchers your best chances for success.
One of the best ranked diets in a new report from nutritionists and dietitians is the Mediterranean regimen. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ MarianVejcik/ Istock.com)
Determined to make 2018 the year you lose those last stubborn pounds? A new report that analyzed dozens of the most popular diets and weight-loss programs has identified the Mediterranean diet, DASH and Weight Watchers your best chances for success.
Released to coincide with New Year's resolution-making, US News & World Report unveiled the results of its 2018 Diets Rankings.
Compiled with the help of nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians, the report scored 40 diets in nine categories, including ease of compliance, likelihood of losing significant weight in the short and long term, and effectiveness against cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
Tying for top spot in the category of Best Diet Overall are the Mediterranean and DASH diets, two regimes that emphasize foods from the plant kingdom, lean proteins and limit saturated fats and sugar.
While the DASH diet prescribes eating lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and low-fat dairy, its primary aim is to prevent and lower high blood pressure.
In the Mediterranean diet pyramid, fruits, veggies, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, fish and seafood occupy the top tier. Poultry, eggs, cheese and yogurt are consumed in moderation, while sweets and red meat reserved for special occasions.
"There is an established theme of what is considered healthy eating, but no single diet is the best for all of us," noted expert panelist Dr. David Katz, director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center in a statement.
"...Ultimately, a 'best' diet is one that can be adopted, managed and sustained over time."
Weight Watchers also received the highest approval rating from experts in the categories of best weight-loss diet, fast weight-loss diet and commercial diet, beating rival Jenny Craig.
Newcomers to this year's ranking are the Keto Diet -- a low carb, high-fat regimen -- and Nutritarian Diet - which focuses on nutrient-dense, plant-based foods -- both of which received lackluster results.
The Keto Diet ranked last on the best diet overall list, while the Nutritarian diet landed in 15th spot.
Here are the top 10 Best Diets Overall:
1.Tie: DASH and Mediterranean diets
3. Flexitarian
4. Weight Watchers
5. MIND
6. TLC
7. Volumetrics
8. Mayo Clinic
9. Ornish
10. TIE: Fertility and Vegetarian
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
