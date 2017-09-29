World Heart Day 2017: Five Ways Yoga Can Benefit Your Heart

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are tagged as the number one killers in both men and women globally. Stress, poor lifestyle habits, smoking, high blood pressure, and obesity are the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases.The World Heart Foundation organizes World Heart Day on September 29 every year to spread awareness about the importance and ways to keep the heart healthy.Yoga is a vast science that addresses mental, emotional and physical wellness. It can go a long way in helping keep the cardiovascular disorders at bay.Radhika Vachani, a yoga and holistic wellness expert and author of ‘Just Breathe’, tells you five ways yoga can help enhance the health of your heart and improve overall health and wellness:1. A good yoga practice incorporates physical activity, gentle breathing, and relaxation techniques, which bring the nervous system into balance, relieving stress and anxiety, which reduces the risk of heart disease.2. Yoga teaches you how to manage stress more effectively, which helps release harmful stress hormones that are often the cause of heart attacks.3. Gentle pranayama (breathing) practices lower blood pressure, increase lung capacity, improve respiratory function, heart rate, and boost circulation, all great for cardiovascular health.4. Yoga stimulates the nerve supply to the heart and the arteries, improving heart function.5. Yoga cleanses the mind and body and inspires one to live a healthier, more peaceful and balanced life. These improved lifestyle habits significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and enhance overall mental, emotional and physical health.