GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Here are A Few Beauty Buys For Fall That You Need To Know About

Here are five beauty buys for fall that you need to know about.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 20, 2017, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here are A Few Beauty Buys For Fall That You Need To Know About
(Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
There is something refreshing about the arrival of fall -- principally that the change in the seasons offers up the perfect opportunity to replenish our beauty cupboards with a host of new and exciting products. Here are five you need to know about this year.

Balmain x L'Oreal, Color Riche

Greet fall with attitude, via Balmain's highly-upcoming lipstick collaboration with L'Oréal Paris. Olivier Rousteing's 12-piece collection of the beauty giant's Color Riche lipsticks will not be unveiled until Paris Fashion Week in September, but we have already been given a sneak peek at the colors and have singled out the khaki-hued 'Balmain Instinct' as a strong favorite.

Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder's second beauty collaboration with Victoria Beckham launches in September, and the collection's sultry sapphire and rust eyeshadow duo is sure to be a hit.
victoriabeckham.com and esteelauder.com

MDNA Skin, Chrome Clay Mask

Take care of your complexion with Madonna's MDNA Skin Chrome Clay Mask, which is finally coming to the US on September 26. Created using fango clay from Italian thermal spa town Montecatini, the mask features a magnetic coating that allows it to be removed via magnetic force, along with the impurities and toxins lurking in the skin.
mdnaskin.com and barneys.com

YSL Palette Couture Variation - Nothing Is Forbidden by YSL

Launching on August 21, YSL Beauty's new 'Night 54' makeup collection is a haven of disco shimmer and electrifying color. Cover all bases with the "Palette Couture Variation - Nothing Is Forbidden" palette for eyes and lips.
www.yslbeauty.com

Kat Von D, Powder Contour Brush

Tap into the growing vegan makeup trend and replace your old brushes with Kat Von D's new collection of ethical brushes, including the versatile 'Powder Contour Brush'. According to the star, the new brushes are made from "the highest grade synthetic fibers that mimic the same product distribution you would get from animal-based bristles".
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.