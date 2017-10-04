Here Are A Few Things To Keep In Mind While Dressing Up Children

Parents should avoid dressing up their children in a way that they look like grown-ups. They are young and their innocence should be kept intact, say experts.Sharad Venkta, Managing Director and CEO of children's wear and toy retailer Toonz Retail and Karan Jain, CEO of another brand for childrenwear Cranberry Club, list some things to keep in mind while dressing up children.- The clothes should not only be beautiful but functional also. The clothes should be of good quality fabric whether cotton or synthetic. Poor quality garments can cause health issues such as rashes and scratches.- Sometimes, the chemicals in process of dying can be harmful. It always good to have clothes from trusted brands that do research tests.- While dressing children for birthdays, weddings and special occasion, make sure the sequins and beads used are not scratchy.- Children have the most impressionable minds. Hence, it is very important to buy clothes with appropriate statements or images. Wrong or double meaning words can leave a bad impression on the mind. Parents should also be careful with piling their children on with accessories.- In case of siblings, it is not necessary they always look like twins in all outings and parties. Both might have different fashion sensibilities and would like to dress up as per their own taste.