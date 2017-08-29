Here Are Five Ways In Which You Can Do Pink Hair This Fall

Love it or hate it, there is no doubt that the color pink is having a moment -- and celebrities are embracing it, particularly when it comes to jazzing up their hair. Whether you prefer soft millennial shades or a bright neon hue, here are five ways to channel the trend this fall.In July supermodel Gigi Hadid unveiled a fun ponytail featuring bright pink, punk-like streaks breaking up her signature blonde locks. If you don't want to hit the dye then a ponytail is an easy way to nod to the pink trend using clip-in hair extensions.Cara Delevingne has been playing with hair color all summer, thanks to her versatile new pixie crop, but this dusty rose shade was a real hit. For the Mexico City premiere of her movie "Valerian" earlier this month, the star's hairdresser Mara Roszak gave her a pink and silver rinse for a softly glittering, metallic look.Bella Thorne has been rocking a hot pink do all summer, but this week she overhauled her look with a fiery red shade featuring a few shots of fuchsia color as a nod to the trend. Incorporating pink into a warmer autumnal color is a great way to wear the look as we head into fall.The September issue of CR Fashion Book features Kim Kardashian channeling Lil Kim's signature Nineties look, right down to her cascading candy-pink waves. The Nineties are undergoing a huge revival at the moment, but if you remain unsure about committing to the look then make like a Kardashian and opt for a wig.Still undecided about embracing pink hair? Take a leaf out of Nicki Minaj's book and go half-and-half. The star hit the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday with sleek locks that were platinum on one side and bubblegum pink on the other.