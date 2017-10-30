Here Are Seven of the Best Beauty Advent Calendars in the Run-Up to the Holiday Season

As the year-end festivities approach, a number of cosmetics brands have decided to go all out with exclusive boxes containing much-loved beauty essentials in mini and/or standard format. These beauty advent calendars will be a welcome source of pleasure and relaxation in the run-up to the holiday season.L'OccitaneFrench beauty brand L'Occitane has produced a luxurious advent calendar for 2017, in the form of an enchanting festive box decorated with 24 drawers, each of which contains a gift. Beauty addicts will be pleased to find several of the brand's most well-known products, including Immortelle Precious Cream and Arlésienne Eau de Toilette.LushThe renowned hand-made cosmetics brand has created a "12 Days of Christmas" beauty advent calendar, containing 12 festive products to use in the bath and shower. An ideal companion for those moments when you need to relax and feel good in the busy time before Christmas. The box includes Bubbly shower gel, Bucks Fizz body conditioner, a Plum Snow bubble bar and a Shoot for the Stars bath bomb.The Body ShopThe Body Shop's choice of beauty advent calendars this year includes the "Ultimate", a luxury offering which combines the brand's bestsellers with new products. The gifts include its Moisture and Night Cream with Vitamin E, its Japanese Matcha Tea Pollution Clearing Mask, and its Matte Lip Liquid. The calendar also has suggestions for good deeds to carry out every day leading up to the holiday, and on December 25 it transforms into a trivia quiz.ClarinsChristmas will also come early at Clarins in the form of a beauty advent calendar filled with its classic skincare and makeup products. The understated and chic box contains no less than three full-sized products, a surprise, six travel-size products, three miniatures, five samples and six beauty accessories. Available in stores, at Spa by Clarins, and online.DiptyqueFrench perfume house Diptyque's 2017 advent calendar looks like a big black and white book. Untie the elegant ribbon around the box and you'll find 25 windows set in a spectacular starry sky, each containing one of Diptyque's subtle, delicate fragrances.Susanne KaufmannThe iconic advent calendar from this natural cosmetics brand is available in two versions this year: a gold edition (at Net-A-Porter from November 1), and a white edition which can be shopped right now on the Susan Kaufmann website. Each box contains a selection of the brand's hero products, with all their Alpine plant benefits. Expect bath oils, hand lotions, foot creams, and shampoo.CliniqueThe new advent calendar from Clinique features brightly colored illustrations with a festive theme. The box contains 24 beauty surprises from the brand's makeup and skincare ranges. Treats include a Chubby Stick, a mascara, a perfume, a foundation brush, an exfoliating lotion and a scrub cream.