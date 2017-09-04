Here Are Some Fashion-Approved Hairstyles You Can Try Your Hands On

We've been seeing a lot of exciting celebrity hair transformations over the summer, with extra volume, daring buzz cuts and sharp bangs all coming into their own. Here are the top fashion-approved styles you can expect to see as we head into fall.The cropThe crop is, without a doubt, the fashion-girl cut of the moment. Perhaps inspired by the Fall 2017 catwalks, featuring Sixties-esque wigs at Moschino and super short styles at Alexander Wang, everyone from Katy Perry to Cara Delevingne has reached for the shears. They join the likes of Zoë Kravitz and Kristen Stewart, who have both been championing the look for some time.The 'lob'If a pixie cut is too drastic then channel Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid (to name a few) in opting for a long bob. Short enough to be edgy but with just enough length to be able to style, this is a look that has graced the biggest red carpets recently.BangsProenza Schouler showcased attitude-laden bangs on its Fall 2017 catwalk, and the look is sweeping through Hollywood. Channel Kerry Washington with a blunt cut, or Ciara with softer side bangs for a more subtle transformation.Big curlsZendaya always has her finger on the pulse, so it was no surprise to see her rocking voluminous, casual curls on the red carpet this summer. This relaxed yet fashion-forward vibe was seen on the Fall 2017 runways at Louis Vuitton, Max Mara and Fendi, amongst others.The ponytailEmbrace the back-to-school season with a slick ponytail, which, thanks to some high-profile campaigning, is no longer the trademark of a schoolgirl but the hottest fashion accessory of the moment. Ponytails ruled the Fall 2017 catwalks with Mulberry, Oscar de la Renta and Prabal Gurung all tying back their models' hair, but away from the runway, they have been given the stamp of approval from Gigi Hadid and Lily Rose Depp.