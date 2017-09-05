Here Are Some Fashion-Approved Jewellery Pieces You Need This Festive Season
Here are a list of fashion-approved accessories that you can opt for this festive season.
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Festivities are just around the corner and with so much to do within a short span of time, your outfit and how you will accessorise the look should be something that you must decide well in advance. By doing so, you will not only save last minute hassles, but it will help you to be at ease and make other preparations.
And while choosing an ensemble is something that requires careful selection as per what suits your style and body type, picking and teaming jewellery that not only suits you but is also in trend is something that also requires your attention.
So, we spoke to jewellery designer Piya Khan, Founder of 1 Off by Piya Khan, and listed some fashion-approved, trending accessories that you can team up with your lovely ensemble for the upcoming festivities.
Head gears
Credit: @Ralph & Russo
Head gears have a vast mythology and art and can be traced back to ancient civilisations. It can either be light and dainty with a traditional or contemporary touch to it or one can also opt for a metallic crown or tiara worn around the forehead. Bejeweled head pieces are also a huge hit this season.
Ear cuffs
Credit: @Monili Joias Folheadas
Traditional ear cuffs with a twist of bohemian/gothic have made a comeback this season. A bold style statement, these ear cuffs can be worn on one side or both the ears as comfortable.
Statement/Long neck pieces
(Photo: 1 Off by Piya Khan)
Chains draped together and adorned with charms or stamps. One could also layer them or wrap them around the neck to team it up with short dresses with an edgy pendant attached to it to add a little glamour to the look. These stunning statement pieces go well with both western and traditional wear.
Anklets
Credit: @CaliBLING
Usually worn by brides to adorn their feet and as a sign of their marital status, nowadays, unmarried girls too are opting for it as a fashion choice. Boho beaded anklets or oxidized silver ones are a great choice this festive season. While this accessory is best worn at the beach with short dresses or shorts, some women like to wear it with stockings or socks as well.
Waist belts
Credit: @Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Worn with Indian outfits like sarees or teamed up with simple shirt or a dress, waist belts are a great way to highlight your waist/curves. Embellished waist belts teamed with a simple attire can lend a festive touch to your outfit.
And while choosing an ensemble is something that requires careful selection as per what suits your style and body type, picking and teaming jewellery that not only suits you but is also in trend is something that also requires your attention.
So, we spoke to jewellery designer Piya Khan, Founder of 1 Off by Piya Khan, and listed some fashion-approved, trending accessories that you can team up with your lovely ensemble for the upcoming festivities.
Head gears
Credit: @Ralph & Russo
Head gears have a vast mythology and art and can be traced back to ancient civilisations. It can either be light and dainty with a traditional or contemporary touch to it or one can also opt for a metallic crown or tiara worn around the forehead. Bejeweled head pieces are also a huge hit this season.
Ear cuffs
Credit: @Monili Joias Folheadas
Traditional ear cuffs with a twist of bohemian/gothic have made a comeback this season. A bold style statement, these ear cuffs can be worn on one side or both the ears as comfortable.
Statement/Long neck pieces
(Photo: 1 Off by Piya Khan)
Chains draped together and adorned with charms or stamps. One could also layer them or wrap them around the neck to team it up with short dresses with an edgy pendant attached to it to add a little glamour to the look. These stunning statement pieces go well with both western and traditional wear.
Anklets
Credit: @CaliBLING
Usually worn by brides to adorn their feet and as a sign of their marital status, nowadays, unmarried girls too are opting for it as a fashion choice. Boho beaded anklets or oxidized silver ones are a great choice this festive season. While this accessory is best worn at the beach with short dresses or shorts, some women like to wear it with stockings or socks as well.
Waist belts
Credit: @Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Worn with Indian outfits like sarees or teamed up with simple shirt or a dress, waist belts are a great way to highlight your waist/curves. Embellished waist belts teamed with a simple attire can lend a festive touch to your outfit.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KL Rahul Gets Best Friend's Face Tattooed on Back
- A Video Of India's Defence Minister Making 'Avakaya' Pickle Is Going Viral
- Star India Expected to Go All Out for India Cricket Rights Too, Eyeing Monopoly
- Kedarnath First Poster Features Silhouette of Much In-Love Sushant, Sara
- Ford Endeavour Titanium 2.2 4x2 AT Review: The Value For Money Endeavour