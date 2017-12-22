Here Are Some Sheet Masks For Post-Festive Recovery This Holiday Season

Is your skin feeling the effects of over-indulgence this holiday season? If so, a sheet mask could be the quick fix you need to tide you over. Here are some of the hottest masks to have hit the market lately.Manicure brand Nails Inc. broke into the makeup and skincare business this year with the launch of its new ‘Inc.redible' beauty line. One of the goodies on offer is the ‘Gilt Tripper' micro peel-off mask, which promises to lift off dead skin cells for a radiant complexion -- making it ideal for combatting dull, tired-looking skin.Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's ‘Revolutionary Instant Facial Dry Sheet Mask' can be used three times, making it a potentially useful product to have to hand over the holiday period. The mask is ‘dry', meaning it won't leave a sticky residue on your face, and contains vitamins, floral extracts, peptides, oils and butters to hydrate and revitalize.Korean brand Too Cool For School rolled out its ‘Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask' just in time for fall, offering a combination of pumpkin fruit extract and 24k gold to nourish and brighten the complexion.High tech beauty brand Skin Inc brought multi-masking to the masses earlier this year with its ‘Flash Multi-Masking' set that allows users to mix and match sheets for either half of the face. The ‘Bento Set' offers a total of nine different combinations to target specific problems in specific areas.Palmer's proved that masking is not just for the face when it launched its ‘Coconut Oil Body Firming Sheet Mask' earlier this month. Sized to fit curvy body parts such as the thighs, hips, arms and abdomen, each ‘Coconut Oil Body Firming Sheet Mask' promises to tone and tighten the skin by improving microcirculation, thanks to a combination of natural ingredients such as Brazilian guarana and cupuacu.