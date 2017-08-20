Here's How Men Can Get The Style Right While Wearing Ethnic Outfits

There are many options that men can play with while going for ethnic wear. Pathani suit, Jodhpur pants and dhoti are the basics that men should have in their wardrobe, say experts.Sandeep Kapoor, owner of Shree Lifestyle Private Limited, and Dheeraj Bhatia of Gritstones.com, tell how men can get the style right while wearing ethnic:- Kurta pyjama: It is a very simple and the best choice for men. Experiment with a velvet kurta or a silk embroidered kurta. A silk kurta in a single shade with a plain pyjama can make you look really attractive. Try with different and bright colours as it will add a spark to your look.- Jodhpur pants and kurtas: They never go out of style and can make you center of attraction. It is blend of style with comfort quotient.- Denims with kurta: If it is a get together with your friends, try to add an ethnic touch to your look. Wear a dark or bright coloured kurta along with a pair of jeans to make yourself stand out of the rest.- Pathani suit: A well-fitted pathani suit in different colours is a must in the wardrobe.- Dhoti: Wearing a dhoti is itself an adventure. Ditch your formal wears, and team up a kurta with a dhoti for a traditional look, and to make a style statement.- Accessories are not only for women. You can go for broche, pocket squares, dupattas or bracelets.