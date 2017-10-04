Here's How Silver Hair Became The Beauty Trend Of 2017

The silver hair trend is well and truly here to stay, if the photos of Dame Helen Mirren storming the catwalk for L'Oreal Paris this weekend are anything to go by. In fact, this summer has seen a host of fashion figures dye their locks various shades of white, cream or grey. Here are five celebrity-approved ways to style the trend this season, whatever your age (or natural hair color).Dame Helen stole the show when she hit the L'Oreal Paris catwalk on the Champs Elysee this weekend, rocking her chic ice-white bob with a bold red lip and statement hoop earrings. Her long, choppy side fringe adds a softness to the overall look.No stranger to the peroxide bottle, Kim Kardashian welcomed in ‘Fashion Month' this September with a silvery-white ‘do. The platinum hue is so ashy it almost looks grey, making for a futuristic result that completely transforms her look.The Fall 2017 Chanel Haute Couture show saw a slew of style stars showcasing their ultra-blonde hairdos back in July, and Tilda Swinton was one of them. The actress made sure she stood out from the crowd with an edgy buzz cut and sleek, combed-over bangs that hit mid-cheek for a blunt silhouette.Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne was one of the earlier converts to the silver hair trend, dyeing her locks a cool grey this Spring. Since then, she has played around with the color and cut, adding pink or teal hues into the mix as the mood took her. The ashy crop she sported at the Paris premiere of her film "Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets" this July might be one of her most iconic beauty looks yet.As cosmetics giant Covergirl proved last week when it signed up 69-year-old model Maye Musk to be its latest ambassador, silver hair has never been hotter. The news followed Musk's headline-grabbing catwalk appearance at New York Fashion Week's Concept Korea show, where she rocked a silver-white cropped style with a punkish quiff, to dazzling effect.