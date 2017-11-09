Here's How Victoria's Secret Models are Getting in Shape for the Show of the Year

Some of the world's most beautiful women will soon be jetting off to Shanghai, China, to take part in the sexiest and most-watched fashion show of the year: the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which screens November 28 on CBS. Already devoted gym bunnies, the models and Victoria's Secret Angels picked for the show have been upping their game in recent weeks, with intense workouts to ensure their curves are perfectly sculpted ahead of the big day. They have also been sharing snaps from their workouts on social networks, revealing some of the secrets to achieving and maintaining a firm, toned body.From boxing, yoga and Pilates, to cardio exercises and weight training, the models starring in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show are ramping up their efforts as they get ready to strut toned legs, ripped abs and firm, muscular glutes at this year's VSFS in Shanghai.In fact, the Victoria's Secret brand has even launched the hashtag "TrainLikeAnAngel" so fans can check out the workouts of its famous Angels. It's a great way to find out what's really involved in the exercise regimes of models such as Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, not to mention Lais Ribeiro, who has been picked to wear the 2017 "Fantasy Bra."Workouts are likely to be stepped up in the coming days, but the hashtag already reveals that Stella Maxwell is using a combination of cardio, strength training and yoga, and that she is training with Beth Cooke (@bethcooke_flow). Brazilian models Gizele Oliveira and Bruna Lírio can be seen letting off steam with the punch ball, favoring a cardio workout, and Martha Hunt is doing various exercises to tone and strengthen her arms, abs and glutes.Even the most experienced Angels, like Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, who are guaranteed a place in the show, are by no means resting on their laurels. Alessandra Ambrosio is busy doing strengthening exercises and stretching with Tracy Anderson to hone her already impressive silhouette, while Adriana Lima is jumping rope.Fans will be able to admire the results of all these intense workouts when models take to the runway to show off the brand's sexy lingerie in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which screens November 28.