Here's How You Can Drape The Nine Yard Wonder In Different Styles

There are several ways of draping a sari which can make you look different and help you stand out in a crowd. Accessorise it with a waistband or team your sari with a jacket, suggest experts.Tina Narang, Design Director at Intrika and fashion designer Rebecca Dewan have shared inputs:- Chantilly lace is used more in saris than any other type, owing to their classic, timeless look. It is advisable to go for pastel shades as they enhance that graceful look of a lace sari.- Drape the sari as lehenga and pallu over a designer crop top. This is a modern look and is also very unique way of wearing a sari. You can accessorise with a waistband and minimal jewellery.- Invest in a stitched sari. Slip in, zip up and simply pin the pallu as you wish as oit also saves time for some.- A cross between the modern gown and traditional sari, a sari gown involves minimal draping and is pre-designed and structured to look like a gown, with a sophisticated pallu flowing across the shoulders gracefully. The look can further be enhanced with embellishments of karigari on the pallu.- Rather than a lace sari, opt to pair a simple sari with a lace jacket. Jackets with embellishments and contrasting colours can help get a unique look.- Apart from saris, lace blouses can add a lot of slinky charm to your sari, when teamed perfectly. Its intricate beauty can infuse glamour to a sari. To get it perfect, go for a full-sleeve lace blouse or a cut work blouse especially if you are opting for a fancy bash or then opt for chinese collars or boat necks for the casual outtings.- When wearing a lace outfit the accessories need to be very subdued whereas the the make-up needs to be very distinct and the blouse can be of contrasting colour. Classic colours like black and red are best suited for lace outfits.- Experiment with silhouettes fabrics and make unusual combinations of it like a black Lucknowi sari accentuated with glittery embellishments along with 3d leather flower and a tiny stringy leather embossed blouse.