Here's How You Can Flaunt Diamonds In The Day Without Being Too Flashy

The biggest problem that women face is how to wear diamonds without being too flashy. It is important to know how much is too much, and going for one accessory at a time to look elegant, say experts.Saurabh and Rahul Maheshwari, the owners of Vishal Jewels, and Vinay Gupta, who is the owner of Shri Hari Diagems, tell how to do it.- Without even giving it a second thought, women can wear diamond rings in day to day life and look elegant.- When diamonds are worn in day to day life they need to be subtle, which doesn't take away your limelight and become too distracting.- When you're not sure if you're wearing too much jewellery, go with the fewest pieces possible. A general rule of thumb is that it is okay to wear a watch or bracelet, a ring, and a pair of earrings. Anything more than that is probably too much for day to day wear.- For day to day wear, noisy bracelets are not a good option rather one can opt for a delicate looking diamond studded bracelet.- Wearing too much jewellery at once or wearing all the wrong kind can make you stand out in a way you don't want to. Perhaps the most common jewellery faux pas is wearing too much jewellery.