Here's How You Can Keep Yourself Fashionably Warm This Winter

With the party season on us, you know you've got your fabulous party outfits ready! But with winter here, you don't want to put on some dowdy jacket that takes away from your perfect party look? Worry no more!Padma Raj Keshri, a Gen Next designer for Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018 lists down some tips for men to look cool this winter* Layering is definitely the way to go during the winter! Layer a clean white shirt, with a round neck sweater to look suave while remaining toasty warm. Finish the look with a trench coat, which is without a doubt a timeless piece of clothing. It is a staple that can instantly transform your whole look.* Sport outfits in darker tones including greys, yak brown, indigo, and other darker blues, which are perfect for the winter months.* Complete your look with winter accessories including woolen neck warmers, and hand mittens or warmers that will keep you warm through the winter!Ruchika Sachdeva, 2017/18 International Woolmark Prize, global finalist too lists down some tips for women.* Merino wool is a great fabric for winters. It protects you from the cold as much as it allows for the air to circulate. Besides this functional use, it also drapes and falls like a dream enabling jackets to layer up beautifully on almost anything. Also, merino wool takes colour very well and enhances the hues of the outfit* Layering is definitely something one can play with to build cosy and chic looks this winter* Play with colour blocking and different lengths of merino wool layers for a look that is on trend but will keep you warm at the same time.