Here's How You Can Nail The Casual Office Fashion

New Delhi: Want to look professional yet trendy at your workplace? Go for right pairing of clothes, says an expert.

Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist, online shopping portal Voonik has shared some office-wear trends for a fresher to stay proper and inspired at work:

* Casual done right: Go unconventional and experimental with chinos in mint, maroon and olive along with traditional printed cotton shirts teamed with warm tan coloured blazers and loafers. Not only will this combination add a touch of class to your look, it will allow you to maintain the essence of staying effortlessly casual and comfortable at work.

* Jacket it up: If you want to pull off a more relaxed look, while still maintaining the sharpness of a suit, pairing casual clothes with a jacket can be the perfect pick. Not only will it bring forth a versatile way of wearing a suit, this pairing of a smart bomber jacket with a more casual pair of chinos and shirt, without a tie can create a modern-smart casual look. If you're not a shirt person, swap it with a fitted crew or roll neck jumper to add that informal element to your look while maintaining the professional core of the style.

* Patterns on point: Wear smart casual trousers like chinos or khakis and pair them with a patterned shirt and jacket or combine them with an Oxford shirt or jumper. Mix up different styles, colours and patterns but make sure there aren't too many colours and patterns in one look. Instead, don one strongly patterned piece and pair it with either neutral tones or hues from the pattern itself.

* Denim is divine: Just because you have the choice of going ahead and dressing the way you want, doesn't mean you will flaunt a confused look. You can look most effective in a simple outfit. All that would be required is your good sense in toning things down and keeping it classy to get you noticed for all of the right reasons. Matching a pair of smart denims with a white t-shirt and a denim jacket or by simply going denim-on-denim can make you look more dashing.