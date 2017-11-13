Here's How You Can Protect Your Skin From Air Pollution

The skin has defensive mechanisms that help fight free radicals that exist in polluted air by secreting fats and oils called lipids that act as a barrier against these pollutants. To strengthen this mechanism there are certain tips that one should follow to ward off skin diseases, say experts.Mohit Narang who is AVON Skincare expert and also one of the leading Cosmetologist in India, doles out tips that one should follow* Cleansing the skin: With high acidic levels in the air, the skin tends to get dry making it vulnerable to penetration of harmful particulates that are free flowing in the air. The skin needs to be kept moist therefore, cleansing the skin is a good option. Use a cleanser that does not rob your skin of all the moisture.* Using a Toner: After cleansing the skin, it is essential to neutralize it with a good toner. A gentle, soothing toner helps remove oil and traces of dirt and grime on the skin, ensuring there are no acidic particles stuck to the skin.* Scrubbing: Once the toner has been applied evenly, treat your skin to mild scrubbing. The face scrub can be used on all the body parts that were exposed to air. Mild Scrubbing twice a day will ensure your skin is thoroughly cleansed of all the dirt.* Using facial oil: Instead of using a moisturizer, Facial oils prove to be more beneficial. It acts as a barrier which does not allow outside pollutants to penetrate the skin. Once you cleanse your face it is very important to apply a good facial oil that will moisten your skin and protect it from the harmful air pollutants.Aakriti Kochar, Skin and Makeup Expert at Oriflame India also have some points to share.* Wear a sun block as shield not only against sun's UV rays but also to protect against pollutants in air.* Cleanse your face using baby oil/ coconut oil on a cotton pad first followed by your face wash with cold water, this ensure deep cleansing from inside the pores pulling out even the most stubborn bacteria / pollutant settled onto your skin. Replenish with using a toner to tighten the pores and a nourishing moisturiser* Supplement your diet with necessary anti-oxidants rich in Vitamin C & E which are excellent for skin texture. Brocolli, Spinach, Peanut butter being some rich sources.* Prepare a hydrating fluid for on the go skin care, cut few slices of watermelon, green apple etc and soak it your water bottle that you carry with you all day long and keep sipping the nourishment. This keeps your skin extra hydrated with the presence of fruits and detox water helps clear skin from within to reverse the effect from pollution.* Use a face mask at night to replenish lost nutrients. For example papaya mask is rich in vitamins, anti oxidants. Turmeric mask helps clear skin. Potato mask help reduce dark circles.