Here's How You Can Re-Use Old Sarees

If it is a Benarasi sari, then you can cut out the border through the entire length, and put it on a plain colour chiffon or georgette sari.

IANS

Updated:November 17, 2017, 10:56 AM IST
Here's How You Can Re-Use Old Sarees
(File photo)
Don't just throw away your old sari, but re-use it by turning it into a kurta or a cushion cover, say experts.

Designers Kamaldeep Kaur and Rohini and Dipti Singh have listed down some innovative ways with which you can reuse the old sari.

- You can make a trendy Anarkali or a kurta out of it which can be teamed with a set of palazzos.

- If it is a georgette or a chiffon sari, it can be reinvented into a sharara and a dupatta which you can pair with a kurta.

- If it is a silk sari, then you can make a dupatta out of it and pair it up with a plain solid colour kurta and pants. You can also make cushion covers with it.

- If it is a Benarasi sari, then you can cut out the border through the entire length, and put it on a plain colour chiffon or georgette sari. You can make cushion covers or dupatta or cloth bags with the rest of it.

- You can also make lehenga for girls, kurtas, bed runner with the border. Another option can be curtains.

- Borders from old saris can be re-used on new saris.

You can also add a trendy twist to the old sari.

- You can go for a sleeveless jacket instead of a blouse with the old sari.

- Ditch the petticoat, and drape the sari over jeans.

- You can also use two different saris, cut them into halves or use two contrasting dupattas and drape them around like a sari. Add some interesting jewellery to make them stay together.
