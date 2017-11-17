Here's How You Can Re-Use Old Sarees
If it is a Benarasi sari, then you can cut out the border through the entire length, and put it on a plain colour chiffon or georgette sari.
Don't just throw away your old sari, but re-use it by turning it into a kurta or a cushion cover, say experts.
Designers Kamaldeep Kaur and Rohini and Dipti Singh have listed down some innovative ways with which you can reuse the old sari.
- You can make a trendy Anarkali or a kurta out of it which can be teamed with a set of palazzos.
- If it is a georgette or a chiffon sari, it can be reinvented into a sharara and a dupatta which you can pair with a kurta.
- If it is a silk sari, then you can make a dupatta out of it and pair it up with a plain solid colour kurta and pants. You can also make cushion covers with it.
- If it is a Benarasi sari, then you can cut out the border through the entire length, and put it on a plain colour chiffon or georgette sari. You can make cushion covers or dupatta or cloth bags with the rest of it.
- You can also make lehenga for girls, kurtas, bed runner with the border. Another option can be curtains.
- Borders from old saris can be re-used on new saris.
You can also add a trendy twist to the old sari.
- You can go for a sleeveless jacket instead of a blouse with the old sari.
- Ditch the petticoat, and drape the sari over jeans.
- You can also use two different saris, cut them into halves or use two contrasting dupattas and drape them around like a sari. Add some interesting jewellery to make them stay together.
