Here's How You Can Re-Use Old Sarees

Don't just throw away your old sari, but re-use it by turning it into a kurta or a cushion cover, say experts.Designers Kamaldeep Kaur and Rohini and Dipti Singh have listed down some innovative ways with which you can reuse the old sari.- You can make a trendy Anarkali or a kurta out of it which can be teamed with a set of palazzos.- If it is a georgette or a chiffon sari, it can be reinvented into a sharara and a dupatta which you can pair with a kurta.- If it is a silk sari, then you can make a dupatta out of it and pair it up with a plain solid colour kurta and pants. You can also make cushion covers with it.- If it is a Benarasi sari, then you can cut out the border through the entire length, and put it on a plain colour chiffon or georgette sari. You can make cushion covers or dupatta or cloth bags with the rest of it.- You can also make lehenga for girls, kurtas, bed runner with the border. Another option can be curtains.- Borders from old saris can be re-used on new saris.You can also add a trendy twist to the old sari.- You can go for a sleeveless jacket instead of a blouse with the old sari.- Ditch the petticoat, and drape the sari over jeans.- You can also use two different saris, cut them into halves or use two contrasting dupattas and drape them around like a sari. Add some interesting jewellery to make them stay together.