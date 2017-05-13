X
Here's What Kareena Kapoor Khan Thinks About Sonam Kapoor's Airport Looks
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan feels Neerja star Sonam Kapoor, who has earned the tag of a fashionista, always dresses up like she is on the fashion runway.
In the first episode of Filmfare's celebrity chat show Famously Filmfare, Kareena gave her views on Sonam's airport look, read a statement from the entertainment brand.
Kareena said: "Always a runway... whether in the bathroom or whether at the airport. But that's the way she is... if she wouldn't be styled, people would be mortified. So, I don't blame her.''
The episode will be aired digitally on Jio Network on Friday.
Kareena, now a mother, also poured her heart out on her new-found experience of changing nappies, hatred for Twitter and her retirement plans.
First Published: May 13, 2017, 8:27 AM IST
