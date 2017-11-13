Hold Phone Away From Skin, Hydrate To Beat Acne

It's easy to avoid skin problems like acne by taking simple precautions. Drink sufficient water everyday and keep your phone a little away from your face for starters, suggest experts.Uma Singh, Medical Consultant for Ozone Organic Advantage, and Shikhee Agrawal, Head Trainer at The Body Shop, have shared a few tips:* Have a glass of water every hour. For glowing and acne-free skin, drink eight to 10 glasses of water. This water therapy will help you remove toxins from your body and clear the body system, accelerating a healthy blood flow and boosting metabolism.* Add healthy food like fresh fruits, green vegetables, nuts and omega-3 fatty acids to your diet. Avoid oily snacks and trans-fat food.* Exercise regularly as it reduces stress, delivers more oxygen to the skin cells and keeps skin healthy and acne-free.* Touching your face now and then invites infection. Avoid touching your breakouts. Follow a regular regime of washing your hands with anti-bacterial soap or hand wash before touching your face.* Make sure that if you wear caps, headbands and scarves, they should be regularly washed.* Wear sunscreen every time you go out in the sun.* Shavers beware. Your high quality razors or blade or electric shaver should be thoroughly cleaned and maintained. Make sure to soften skin with lukewarm water, shower or soapy water.* Do not poke your pimples. If you burst your pimple, the skin gets irritated or inflamed causing serious swelling, scarring and redness to the skin.* Don't use another person's towel as using the same towel may carry infections, thus increasing the risk of acne, redness and skin inflammation.* Keep your hair clean and dandruff-free to avoid occurrence of acne.* A wide range of facial scrubs and moisturisers to antiseptics and facial masks are available for acne and skin-prone skin care. The acne medication should have a potent pimple/acne reduction activity and the ability to prevent occurrence of pimples/acne.* Remove your make-up before you go to sleep. This lowers the risk of breakouts. Minimal make-up will help skin breathe and look natural.* Essential oils are important. It brings the best results in triggering skin inflammations and acne. Combination essential oils such as tea tree oil, moringa oil, lemon oil, chamomile oil and lavender oil can help treat them effectively.