Home Decor Trends to Look Out For in 2017

The New Year in décor trends will have a mix of creative materials, unusual textures, decor items to bold colours and one can use these tips to give your home a timeless charm you're sure to love, says an expert.

Natasha Jain, Co Founder of Bent Chair has shared some tips on how one can add some spark to their home décor trends.

* Revival of the Artisans: When it comes to decorating history, there is nothing to limit you. It's artful, quirky and bursting with ideas. 2017 will see a revival of the artisans. It speaks to your unique style with a rustic touch. Home decor by the contemporary artisans is a yes this year, so go for it.

* Bring in Metallics: Believe it or not, metallics can act as neutrals to balance out the look in your room. Just a touch of glimmering metal can add a distinctive charm to your space instantly.When incorporating a lot of metallic pieces keep the colour scheme fairly subdued. The metallic piece in the room should be enough to act the right amount of oomph and do the trick.

* Shape up with geometric décor: We bet you'll be falling in love with triangles, hexagons and squares in 2017 when you see them as patterns for pillows, blankets and as form shapes in home decor. This decor fits for people who prefer mid-century, modern or quirky designs. It adds texture and visual interest to your design. Great option to go for the people who mix it up and add a bit of fun to their homes.

* Decorate with bold colours: Colour! Colour! Colour! Those boring greys are on their way out in 2017 and bold colours are in. They create a great visual impact and make a very bold statement. Make your home more stylish, vibrant and gorgeous with bold colours in the coming year.

* Crazy prints: Home is where the heart is and it's where you show off your unique style and individuality. Don't settle for ordinary; include crazy prints as it is the style statement for 2017. Quirk up your home as the smallest details can make a lot of difference.

* Functional over decorative: 2017 has functional products over decorative in store for you. There are times when you end up selecting a beautiful product over a practical one. But we suggest you to choose functional products for the next year. The main idea behind putting functionality above all is placing the product quality firmly.