Home Remedies to Fix Your Beauty Woes

Just like winter weather, winter skin also tends to get dull and the worst is when one notices dry patches, dullness and flakiness, sensitivity. Don't let this gloomy weather take away your radiance with some quick to do homemade tips.

Aakriti Kochar, Beauty & Make-up Expert at Oriflame India, shares some easy dos at home that are best to combat the skin problems and lift your spirits this winter season.

Milk

Milk as a single ingredient works magic on dry/ dehydrated skin in winters. Apply raw milk, preferably cold, with a cotton pad on face and neck. This brightens your skin and makes it soft as well

Honey

Honey is another very effective ingredient from your kitchen that can instantly change the appearance of your skin. Both consumed and applied, honey has its benefits.

Take one spoon of honey in warm water every morning first thing when you wake up, to hydrate your body and nourish it. Once a week, apply honey on your face before a shower and keep it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off with cold water and notice fairer, brighter and softer skin even in winters.

Curd and honey mask

Mix one spoon of honey in one small bowl of curd, mix well and apply on skin and neck. This will tighten your skin and also hydrate it very well. Curd also cleanses the skin well and helps in brightening the skin and removing dark spots/marks

Banana mask

Mash a banana and mix with a spoon of honey in a bowl. Mix till it forms a smooth paste, now apply on face and neck to ensure a thin layer all over. Leave it on for 5 minutes and rinse off with cold water. Banana also helps in skin tightening and improved skin texture which in turn delays ageing.

Olive oil

Apply olive oil on very dry areas or all over face and neck in just a drop since olive oil is very thick and nourishing in texture. Spread it on clean skin and spread with soft hands and do not massage or put too much pressure. Olive oil is rich in anti-oxidants and vitamins which helps in improving skin texture on regular usage. Apply it in the night so it can take some time to absorb and settle on to the skin overnight

Glycerine

Apply glycerine on clean skin, leave it on and do not remove it. It is ideal to use during the night so your skin can soak in maximum nourishment. Apply on very dry areas or patches as well for quick results. Apply it using a damp cotton ball to ensure best application.

Egg yolk and olive oil mask

Take two egg yolks and add a few drops of oil and mix well. Apply on face and neck or other affected areas for 20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water. Other than both these ingredients being nourishing, egg yolk contains Vitamin A which helps in natural skin nourishment.