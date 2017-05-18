Hottest Indian Models You Need To Follow On Instagram Right Now

Instagram, is without doubt one of our favorite photo-sharing applications around. It is not just an app that let’s you post your pictures out there but a platform for several artists from various different fields to showcase their work.

Here is our list of the top 10 Instagram accounts of Indian models that you should be following. While you may have seen them walking the ramp during fashion weeks and caught a glimpse of them in several ad campaigns and commercials, following them on Instagram will give you a sneak peek into their personal lives.

Paloma Monappa

Paloma Monappa is undoubtedly the hottest Indian girl that everyone has seen, loved and envied. Much to her Instagram following's appreciation, most wondering is done in her bikini. This Karnataka beauty is sure to lift you up with her undeniably irresistible looks.

📸 #behindthescenes @studiotia @olgavetrova @makeupartist_tejalmahambre #shoot A post shared by Paloma 🌊🐚🏄🏽🎶 (@palominski) on May 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Diva Dhawan

She towers 5”8.5 and has got eyes that can make you go weak at knees. Diva Dhawan hit fame with the eye-catching Garnier ad couple of years back. Her Instagram is full of fitness inspiration you need to get that statuesque body.

#HI 🐎 A post shared by Diva Dhawan (@diva.dhawan) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

Lisa Haydon



Lisa Haydon is an Indian model turned actress and fashion designer. One of the prettiest and sexiest women in the industry, Lisa is currently expecting her first baby. She was born as Elisabeth Marie Haydon in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Lisa's height is 5.10 which makes her top the league of Bollywood's sexiest leggy lasses.

Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Deepti Gujral

She is neither a newbie nor a seasoned veteran in modeling and fashion industry, Deepti Gujral is one of the most desirable models with razor-sharp cheekbones like that of a Disney villain. Her Instagram feed is peppy and chic like her.

#Repost @pressynathan with @repostapp ・・・ My take on how to make a fabulous portrait @deeptigujral (http://www.pressynathan.com/new-blog/) A post shared by deepti gujral (@deeptigujral) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:18am PST

Neelam Gill

This 19-year old Indian model from Coventry, England is making waves for all the right reasons. Neelam Gill is chic, confident, sharp and appealing but there’s more to this promising model you should know. Her guilty pleasures includes buying lingerie. Her Instagram is full of eye-delights for everyone.