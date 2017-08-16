GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

How To Get Shiny and Healthy Nails In a Natural Way

You need to be healthier first to achieve shiny nails.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2017, 7:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
How To Get Shiny and Healthy Nails In a Natural Way
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Groupon UK & IE
Increase your intake of iron, calcium and massage your nails with olive oil to keep your nails healthy, say experts.

Ishika Taneja, Executive Director Alps Group, and Ragini Mehra, founder, Beauty Source, list down some tips to keep nails healthy.

* Continuous applications of nail polish make nails go dull. Rub lemon at least thrice in a week to get rid of yellowness.

* You can also massage your nails every alternative day for about three to five minutes with olive or coconut oil to add moisture to them. Repeat the process and you'll restore shine within few days.

* Nails tend to get dry when exposed to water repeatedly. So, to lock in the natural moisture of the nails, simply massage your nails with any good quality oil every day to prevent your nails from getting dry and brittle. You can apply lukewarm oil and leave overnight. It softens the nails and cuticles and moisturise your hands.

* Increase your intake of iron, calcium, zinc, and vitamins A, C, D and E. All these nutrients are essential for healthy and shiny nails. One of the most common items that has all these ingredients is yogurt. Also, eat foods rich in protein to give your nails the essential strength, health, and shine because nails are made up of the structural proteins known as keratin.

* Practice good nail hygiene. Keep fingernails dry and clean. Avoid using chemicals on your nails.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.