How To Get The Fenty Face: Rihanna Unveils Debut Beauty Collection

Shimmer, highlight and glow are the key elements of ‘The Fenty Face', aka the inspiration behind Rihanna's debut makeup collection.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 11, 2017, 11:05 AM IST
A file photo of Rihanna/Reuters
The superstar's brand-new Fenty Beauty line consists of 91 products designed for all skin types and tones, including 40 different shades of ‘Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation'. The collection also features 30 'Match Stix Skinsticks' for contouring, correcting, concealing and highlighting, six ‘Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters' for face and eyes, an ‘Invisimatte Blotting Powder and Paper' and a ‘Gloss Bomb' lip gloss. The complexion-focused range was inspired by the star's own approach to beauty, dubbed ‘The Fenty Face.'

"The Fenty Face was created for women of all skin tones, of all personalities," said Rihanna in a statement. "These steps are key to starting your makeup, no matter the look you're going for. This is where the fun begins."

The ‘Fenty Face' can be achieved by starting with the soft matte foundation to eliminate unwanted shine, layering on highlighter for a precise glow and finishing off by blotting as needed.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, which was created in partnership with Kendo Brands, launched on September 8 at Sephora.
