How To Pair Sunglasses With Other Accessories For A Chic Look

When done right, eyewear can add a hint of suavity to any outfit but the question is how to pair your sunglasses with other accessories for a chic look. Experts suggest some smart ways to team it up without creating any fashion faux pas.Ishaan Kataria, Director, Gem Opticians, and Salesh Grover, Business Head, OSL Luxury Collections Pvt Ltd - Corneliani, share some smart tips.* Patterned metal-framed sunglasses and cufflinks: Lightweight metal framed sunglasses with patterned detailing are popular these days. Cufflinks are a great way to add a personal touch to an outfit as it is a piece of jewelry along with functional benefits. It helps in displaying one's unique fashion sense and can simply add that tinge to a basic shirt. As long as it's a long-sleeved shirt with requisite holes in the cuffs, one can work cufflinks with all kinds of outfits.* Aviators and leather belt: Aviators is a summer staple but they can look great in winters too, especially when supplemented with gloomy outfits for a laid-back look. These can also be paired with a formal and semi-formal outfit for a more sophisticated look. The inclusion of a good textured leather belt can take one's look to the next level.A belt is, of course, important in keeping one's pants in place; however, they need not be just functional. It's a good idea to splurge in tan browns, black and navy blue colour. The best tip would be to match the colour of the belt with the shoes.* Dark tinted lens sunglasses and tie: They can make you look debonair when complemented with a formal outfit. The dark tinted sunglasses reduce the glare of reflective surfaces which makes them suitable for driving and, therefore, upping their utilitarian quotient too.A tie is an easy way to sharpen up the everyday work wear. It's a eulogy for being a great add-on to accentuate one's look. Whether suiting up for the office or laying out a look for the evening, a tie allows one to pull together the incongruous elements of the wardrobe with a touch of texture or complementary colour.* Simple square-shaped hipster glasses and wallets: Hipster sunglasses are unconventional and undoubtedly head-turners. These can subtly highlight the geek chic style of a person. This style can also be paired with a bearded face to bring out the adventurous appeal. Instead of going for a mundane one that does its job well, invest in a good wallet that not just houses cards, money and other important things but is also classy and elegant.