Hrithik Roshan Proud Of Sister Sunaina's Transformation
Actor Hrithik Roshan says he is very impressed with his elder sister Sunaina Roshan's impressive transformation.
Image: Instagram/ Hrithik Roshan
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday shared a before and after photograph of his sister. In one image, which seems to be a little old, Sunaina is seen to be in a more voluptuous size, while in the current photograph she is seen in a svelte body sporting a ravishing black dress and a beautiful pearl necklace.
"Now that's what I call a transformation! So so proud of you didi (elder sister) Sunaina Roshan. Keep going, impossible is nothing," he captioned the image.
On the acting front, Hrithik, who was last seen on the silver screen in "Kaabil", will reportedly be seen in Vikas Bahl's biopic film on "Super 30", based on mathematician Anand Kumar.
"Now that's what I call a transformation! So so proud of you didi (elder sister) Sunaina Roshan. Keep going, impossible is nothing," he captioned the image.
Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing pic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017
On the acting front, Hrithik, who was last seen on the silver screen in "Kaabil", will reportedly be seen in Vikas Bahl's biopic film on "Super 30", based on mathematician Anand Kumar.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 13-Year-Old Leg Spinner Catching Everyone's Eye At Lord's
- Apple vs TRAI: Battle For User Data Protection Spikes up
- Poster Boys Movie Review: Avoid If You Are Looking For Logic
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride
- MS Dhoni's Lightning Work Behind The Stumps Leaves Fans Stunned