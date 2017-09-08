GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan Proud Of Sister Sunaina's Transformation

Actor Hrithik Roshan says he is very impressed with his elder sister Sunaina Roshan's impressive transformation.

IANS

Updated:September 8, 2017, 11:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan Proud Of Sister Sunaina's Transformation
Image: Instagram/ Hrithik Roshan
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday shared a before and after photograph of his sister. In one image, which seems to be a little old, Sunaina is seen to be in a more voluptuous size, while in the current photograph she is seen in a svelte body sporting a ravishing black dress and a beautiful pearl necklace.

"Now that's what I call a transformation! So so proud of you didi (elder sister) Sunaina Roshan. Keep going, impossible is nothing," he captioned the image.




On the acting front, Hrithik, who was last seen on the silver screen in "Kaabil", will reportedly be seen in Vikas Bahl's biopic film on "Super 30", based on mathematician Anand Kumar.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Watch: Telangana CM's New Rs 300-CR Office

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES