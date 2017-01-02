»
2-min read

Hrithik Roshan's Recent Photos with Hridhaan and Hrehaan Will Set a New Benchmark For Dads

News18.com

First published: January 2, 2017, 12:57 PM IST | Updated: 20 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Hrithik Roshan's Recent Photos with Hridhaan and Hrehaan Will Set a New Benchmark For Dads
Image: Instagram/ Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's life is like a roller coaster ride. The actor has been through a lot of ups and downs in the recent years - be it his professional life or his personal relationships. He may have a hectic shooting schedule, legal battles to work on and other social commitments too - but he has never let any of those issues affect his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan in any way. Even though the actor decided to part ways with wife Sussanne Khan, the parents never allowed their differences to come in the way of their sons' upbringing.

A very beautiful day..#happysoulsareprettiest #familiasagrada #dublife

A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Every now and then, Hrithik offers his fans beautiful and happy glimpses from his personal life and most of them feature his two sons - Hrehaan, 10 and Hridhaan, 8.

There's only one rule to learning - start early and never stop. #venetianmaskmaking #yesIknowtheydiditbetter

A photo posted by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

He celebrates birthdays with them, takes them out for vacations, spends time with them on weekends and also reminds them of the valuable life lessons he has taught.

Indoors or outdoors, doesn't matter. Have mattress, will jump. #ampedup #familydinner

A photo posted by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

In one of the posts he shared, he spelled out every father's fear and wrote, "He's going to start the 'too cool for hugs and kisses' phase pretty soon. I'm getting in as many cuddles as I can before that. #dadhacks #hecanbetoodarncutesometimes".

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.