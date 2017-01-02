Hrithik Roshan's Recent Photos with Hridhaan and Hrehaan Will Set a New Benchmark For Dads
Image: Instagram/ Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan's life is like a roller coaster ride. The actor has been through a lot of ups and downs in the recent years - be it his professional life or his personal relationships. He may have a hectic shooting schedule, legal battles to work on and other social commitments too - but he has never let any of those issues affect his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan in any way. Even though the actor decided to part ways with wife Sussanne Khan, the parents never allowed their differences to come in the way of their sons' upbringing.
Every now and then, Hrithik offers his fans beautiful and happy glimpses from his personal life and most of them feature his two sons - Hrehaan, 10 and Hridhaan, 8.
He celebrates birthdays with them, takes them out for vacations, spends time with them on weekends and also reminds them of the valuable life lessons he has taught.
In one of the posts he shared, he spelled out every father's fear and wrote, "He's going to start the 'too cool for hugs and kisses' phase pretty soon. I'm getting in as many cuddles as I can before that. #dadhacks #hecanbetoodarncutesometimes".
