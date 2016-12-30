Come New Year, and all negative feelings take a back seat. Most of the celebrities, who have stepped out for vacations are either enjoying with friends or are spending some quality time with their family members.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan might have parted ways officially but they continue to maintain a cordial alliance. The couple, who got married in 2000 left everybody shocked when they announced their split in 2014. Even though they're divorced and live separately, they keep coming together for their sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan. Just a few days back, the two of them were spotted on a dinner outing. And now they are enjoying some peaceful family time in Dubai. Sussanne has been quite active on social media in giving their fans glimpses of their vacation. She shared a happy family picture and wrote, "A very beautiful day..#happysoulsareprettiest #familiasagrada #dublife".

A very beautiful day..#happysoulsareprettiest #familiasagrada #dublife A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:44am PST

Hrithik earlier celebrated Christmas with his sons in the French Alps and now the three of them are joined by Sussanne in Dubai for the New Year celebrations.

Family pack meets ghostbusters and the best ride on the planet...Krrish at parks the day about palm trees & eighty degrees #dublife #familiasempre #threedaysto2017 A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:51am PST

Birthday celebrations with my family at Zuma in Dubai last night. A photo posted by Farah Khan (@farahkhanali) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:43pm PST

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have also kept their differences aside for New Year celebrations. The two of them were snapped having a gala time with their close friends and family members in Goa. Despite all the media speculations, the two continue to enjoy in each other's company.