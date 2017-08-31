Little did Brandon Stanton know that his Facebook page Humans of New York will go on impacting lives of the people he doesn't even know. With the kind of content, he has put up in the past seven years, it's only understandable that the entire idea struck the right chord with the readers in the first go.The idea emerged as a photography project back in 2010 with an initial goal to photograph 10,000 New Yorkers on the street and viz-a-viz create a catalogue of the city's inhabitants. Soon, the portraits and quotes found their way to over twenty-million followers and ever since then, there's been no looking back.When put in a situation wherein a stranger catches you off guard and asks for your permission to photograph right where you are and begins talking about your life experiences, chances are, one might get on the verge of losing cool. But Stanton, somehow, has managed to get people of all age groups to open up about their deepest emotions, desires, pain, losses, fears, longings and much more.Over the past seven years, his work has also expanded to feature stories from over twenty different countries and has been featured in two books, Humans of New York and Humans of New York: Stories. And interestingly, the work will now be churned out as a 12-episode series with the same kind of real life stories, just in a motion picture format.Stanton took to Facebook and shared that he realised early on how a video would add a deeper layer to the stories. "At the heart of all these posts are the conversations themselves. I’m often deeply moved by the people I meet. Or they make me laugh. Or they make me think. And I always do my best to recreate the experience through photos and words," the post read.The series, filmed over 400 days and a culmination of 1200 interviews, is being premiered on Facebook's new platform for digital shows. The first two episodes titled Everyday Matters and I'm here have already been unveiled.