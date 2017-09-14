I Have Far Too Many Make-up Regrets: Cheryl

Following some time away from fame, new mum Cheryl Cole has come back into the spotlight with a bang. Singer Cheryl says she regrets some of the looks she sported earlier on in her life.She wants to forget about them, and never repeat them again.Cheryl, who welcomed son Bear in March, said her style statement has changed a lot since she left girls group Girls Aloud, reports dailymail.co.uk.In her first interview since giving birth to Bear, Cheryl was asked on the TV show "This Morning" on Wednesday if there had been a makeup look she would rather forget.She revealed that she has now completely overhauled her regime, now she has a five-month-old son to tend to, and as she re-works her look, it's left Cheryl reminiscing about her not-so-hot choices she favored in the past.She replied: "I have far too many makeup and hair looks I'd rather forget to give you one.""My makeup look has changed a lot since the Girls Aloud days... it evolves all the time," she added.