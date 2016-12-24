I Love India: Brie Larson Wears A Kurta And Flaunts It On Instagram
Image: Instagram/ Brie Larson
Brie Larson posted something on social media which caught the attention of all her Indian fans at once.
The actress, whose performance in Room earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, posted a picture of herself wearing a kurta!
Larson's post was soon flooded with comments praising her choice of the Indian outfit.
And she was quick to respond to her fans by posting another picture from her trip to India and she wrote, "Dang you guys got good eyes! I was wearing a kurta in my last picture! Got it at a #fabindia in Hyderabad while in town for Manchu Manoj and Pranathi Reddy's wedding. I LOVE INDIA."
She will next be seen in Kong: Skull Island and then as Captain Marvel in march 2019.
