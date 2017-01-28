I'm Fashion's Biggest Nightmare: Whoopi Goldberg
Image: Reuters Pictures
New York: Actress Whoopi Goldberg has called herself a fashion 'nightmare'.
"Normally, when you see me, I am fashion's biggest nightmare," Goldberg said as a keynote speaker at the Fashion Group International's Rising Star Awards on Thursday, reports pagesix.com.
"Nothing seems to match or come together."
But, "Fashion is starting to look a little bit beige ... Please don't make us look beige ... Do not be afraid to go in a weird, different direction, because today's weird direction is next year's normal".
