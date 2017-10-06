I'm Under Pressure To Have An Airport Look, Says Actor Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan doesn't believe in having an airport look, but says he is under immense pressure to come up with one.The actor feels one "should live in a society that looks within and not (at) what you're wearing".Saif opened up about fashion and things associated with it during an episode of "Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2". The episode will go on air on Saturday on Zoom channel, read a statement.Asked if he is lazy when it comes to some activity, Saif said: "Dress up, sometimes... If it's winter, I love dressing up. But if it's hot, I'm lazy to dress up. I'm also lazy to wake up, generally."I mean I like sleeping. I can give it 12 hours. I can do a 10 to 10. But that is very rare. That's when I'm catching up on my sleep. Like if I haven't slept a lot and then one day I can do it like a 12-hour, otherwise 7 hours I sleep... We should live in a society that looks within and not what you're wearing and all. "Everyone shoots you and puts it up and then someone makes a fashion comment. Airport look! If I ever get an airport look, just come and slap me. I don't have an airport look but I'm under pressure to have."Has he come up with an airport look for himself?"No. Never. My airport look is like a non-look," said the actor, whose wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered a fashion icon.Saif is busy with the promotions of his forthcoming entertainer "Chef". Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it's an Indian adaptation of the 2014 American film of the same name by Jon Favreau and is slated for release on Friday.