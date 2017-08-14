Independence Day Special Shayaris That Will Fill You With Pride

With India's Independence day already knocking on the door, the mystic aura of India and the sacrifices our soldiers made for the mighty love for their motherland has captured the imagination and fancy of great minds. Take a look at what all renowned 'Shayars' have to say about India:1) This one keeps the love for country above all faith and spiritual journey. Here, the urdu words 'But' means 'Idol' and Shaan-e-khuda means 'Majesty of the lord'.2) There isn't a beautiful way to sum up the attachment to one's homeland than these lines. 'Ulfat' means love and Khushbu-e-wafa stands for 'fragrance of faithfulness'.3) An Indian Patriot is ever ready to lay down his life in the service of his country. These lines stick true to this emotion. 'Shahidan-e-watan' means 'sacrificed soldiers of the land' and 'Jannat-nishan' stands for 'Paradise-alike'.4) These lines are an inspiration to revolt and fight for the freedom of the country. 'Dayar-e-hind' means 'Indian territory' and 'Aabad' means 'till eternity'.5) Belief to secure freedom for India and to bring it to existence is so beautifully described in these lines. 'Gumaan-e-aazadi' means 'doubt of independence'.6) There is no place of narrowness in the mind of a true patriot. This sher describes how a person's religious beliefs don't define his love for the country. It's a limitless emotion. The word 'Naqus' means a 'Shankha or a conch shell' used in Hindu rituals.7) These lines inspire us to remember and feel proud of the brave soldiers who gave up their life for their nation. 'Qatra' means 'a drop' and 'farman-e-aazadi' means 'mandate of independence'.8) This 'sher' describes how soldiers who lost their lives in the battle thought of paying their debts for their motherland. 'Ashufta-saro' denotes 'burdened' and 'wajib' stands for 'obligatory'.9) These lines were immortalised by Ram Prasad Bismil as a freedom war cry during the British Raj period in India. These lines have the most intriguing meaning as an ode to young freedom fighters: The desire to make a sacrifice is in our hearts. Let us see what strength there is in the arms of our executioner.10) These lines describe a soldier’s sacrifice and belief which is immeasurable and profound. 'Khaak' means 'dirt' and 'yakeen' means 'belief'.With this inspiration, lets take a pledge for maintaining the sovereignty and glory of our motherland, India.