India Has Arrived: Anita Dongre On Home Designers At the Global Front

Anita Dongre’s label is a testament of the years of hardwork and the thoughts she has put in her designs. Of many designers in India, she is one of the most sought after couturiers not just in the country but on the global front too. Though her brand has always enjoyed a strong presence on the global front, it was when the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton sported one of her creations during her trip to India, that the label took a global fight.

While talking to News18.com, she says, “India is making its mark on the world map, especially in the field of fashion. Indian designers are sought after globally. Of course, e-commerce makes it easy to have better reach”.

In the year 2016, she featured on the Google’s official list of top searches of the year and to this an elated Dongre responds, “The fact that Indian names are on Google's list of top searches of the year means that India has arrived!”

With many stores across the country, the designer chose Delhi to house her largest flagship couture store in India - spanning over an area of 10,000 sq ft. Both her collection and the interiors of her latest store – have an essence of Rajasthan’s culture and have been “intricately handcrafted by skilled artisans”.

“Every detail in the store and the couture is based on the philosophy to revive India’s rich crafts,” she adds.

The store, that promises to be any art enthusiast’s delight, aims to provide the artisans their due worth and space in the design industry. It boasts of intricate detailing, regal adornments and various personalised elements. “In terms of the interiors, there are thirty handmade Pichwai style paintings that adorn every room, with each owning for itself one animal subject. The peacock, the deer, the bird, the flamingo, the horse, the elephant and the tiger represented in each room in all their glory.”

“Another beautiful aspect of the store, which is my personal favourite since I've always been drawn to nature, would be the organic terrace garden”, she adds.

Dongre has dedicated three regal rooms to traditional grooms wear including sherwanis, bandhgalas, embroidered bandis and kurtas, saafas, dupattas and embroidered non-leather shoes. She has made a point to stylise this section in a way that even men indulge in hours of shopping. “An element we've added to this store, which is not present in our other stores would be the regal snooker table in the men's section”.

According to the couturier, the designing strives to achieve an ambience – not of opulence but of quiet elegance. She further states that the entire space takes shape with various architectural elements including arches, jallis, nooks & corners, niches & alcoves that define Rajasthan.

Having a firm belief that organic and sustainable clothing is the need of this hour, she states that Indian handlooms, crafts, sheer fabrics with a hint of embroidery and printed intricacies will rule 2017.