India Runway Week Season 9 To Be Held In Delhi On October 6-8

The ninth season of the India Runway Week will be held here from October 6-8.The three-day fashion gala will be held at DLF Place Mall in Saket, read a statement from the organizers, who have decided to shift the venue from Thyagaraj Stadium this time.Talking about the shift in venue, Avinash Pathania, Founder at IFFD said: "We're looking forward to reintroducing the industry to a showcase of young and emerging creative talent, style, and innovation that made the India Runway Week famous.""Part of this showcase involves staying close to inspirational hubs for fashion, art, and music, and we've found a great new home for that in DLF Place Mall," added Kiran Kheva, Fashion Director, India Runway Week.IRW's trade event will also have Pop-up shops of designers where buyers can interact directly with the designers.