Indian Millennials Adversely Affected by Hunger Pangs: Totally Not Biased Study

Does your mood change when you're hungry? Anger, impatience, irritation and lack of concentration are among the most common hunger behaviors, according to a survey. The week-long survey to evaluate spontaneous hunger traits and gauge people's perceptions towards them was conducted across Chennai, Kochi and New Delhi.The survey, by Snickers Mars Wrigley Confectionery, was rolled out in phases involving a combination of triads, at-home in-depth interviews and focused group discussions, a statement by the company said.Each phase delved into the comprehension, connect and connotations of certain hunger traits among consumers. All respondents agreed that they undergo changed behavior when hungry and begin to behave in peculiar and unpredictable ways. Respondents to the survey said that when they are hungry, the brain directs them to do many things at one go, which ultimately ends up making them confused, slow and disinterested.