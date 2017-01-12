India is all set to get its first wax museum in June this year. Madame Tussauds, the legendary wax attraction entertainment hotspot is all set to open its doors in capital New Delhi.

Located in the heart of the Delhi - Connaught Place at Regal Cinema, the dazzling entertainment zone will represent the fascinating world of politics, glamour, sports and music, through planned themes and interactive platforms. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the life-like figures of the celebrities fulfilling their dreams of being up close and personal with the stars, which marks the uniqueness of the wax attraction.

(Photo: First look of Madame tussauds Delhi: Wax figure of Amitabh Bachchan unveiled at capital New Delhi | News18.com/Mugdha Kapoor Safaya)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and American pop star Lady Gaga's statues as some of the star attractions, the establishment, which will be spread across the first and second floors of the Regal Cinema complex, will comprise of wax figures of national and international icons.

"There will be 60% focus on local stars and 40% on global stars. The entire theme of the attraction will be based on Delhi so when one gets inside the attraction there is a strong connection to the city of Delhi," said Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director Merlin Entertainments India Private Ltd told News18.com.

(Photo: First look of Madame tussauds Delhi: Wax figure of pop icon Lady Gaga unveiled at capital New Delhi | News18.com/Mugdha Kapoor Safaya)

"It is a very unique experience that we bring to New Delhi. You can not only step into the world of celebrities, but also meet the biggest leaders and very important people from history and also from sports, it will be a very diverse experience," said Marcel Kloos, Director, New Openings of Europe and Emerging Markets for Merlin Entertainments to News18.com.

When asked if the wax figures were made in India, Kloos revealed that all the statues across Madame Tussauds' 22 wax attractions around the world were made in London at the creative workshop. He mentioned there was one simple reason behind it - to hold on to the unique quality (of the wax figures).

Kloos also disclosed the factors that helped them decide on Delhi as the next location for Madame Tussauds. "Delhi is the capital and it is so diverse and colorful and therefore it is a perfect match to Madame Tussauds' brand," Kloos added.

(Photo: First look of Madame Tussauds Delhi: Wax figure of Madame Anna Maria 'Marie' Tussauds unveiled at capital New Delhi | News18.com/Mugdha Kapoor Safaya)

Each of the wax figures in Madame Tussauds take about four months and a team of 20 dedicated world class sculptors to create. Madame Tussauds has attractions in nearly 22 locations across the globe including London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Berlin, Sydney and Tokyo.

Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are some of the icons who already have their wax statues in international branches of Madame Tussauds.