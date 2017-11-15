Indonesian Beauty Queen Crowned Miss International 2017

Indonesia's Kevin Lilliana was crowned Miss International 2017 on Tuesday at an event held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall.This year, a total of 71 women participated in the beauty pageant that was won by Kylie Verzosa of the Philippines in 2016, reports Efe news."It's like a dream come true. Indonesia, we made it," said the 21-year old Lilliana, adding she would use her win to promote world peace and cultural exchanges.The other finalists of the 57th edition of the pageant, held in the Japanese capital for the fifth consecutive year, included Chanelle De Lau from Curacao (first runner-up) and Venezuela's Diana Croce (second runner-up).Two other finalists, Japan's Natsuki Tsutsui and Australia's Amber Dew, won the awards for best national costume and Miss Perfect Body respectively.Lilliana also won the award for being the best-dressed contestant.