Innovative Beauty Looks from the Paris Fashion Week Finale

Paris Fashion Week pulled out all the stops for its final day of Spring/Summer 2018 shows on Tuesday, with a series of visionary beauty looks that shone a whole new light on next season's makeup trends.Chanel turned rainy-day makeup into a bold, and somehow romantic, beauty statement. The house opted for a clashing combination of royal blue eyeshadow and postbox-red lipstick, with plenty of blusher to boot, but washy textures and softly blurred lines kept things kept the look whimsical, while the vacuum-styled perspex ponytails and hats added a dash of the theatrical.Louis Vuitton went all-out on the natural look this season, championing a variety of hair textures and styles -- most notably, the shaggy, shoulder-length cool-girl cut of the moment. Makeup was minimal, with under eye shadows and slightly uneven skin tones adding to the nonchalant aesthetic.Plum-stained lips and feline eyeliner ushered in a sophisticated spring beauty aesthetic at agnès b, with messy brows and a soft bloom of pink blush keeping things girlish.Holographic makeup got elevated to a new level at Thom Browne, where the models sported shimmering, pink-tinged complexions with a touch of glitter, along with teardrop-shaped designs painted on under one eye.Hair accessories have been big news for Spring/Summer 2018, and Moncler tapped into the trend with sporty headbands. A few damp-looking curls were left to frame the face for a post-workout vibe.