1-min read

Innovative Beauty Looks from the Paris Fashion Week Finale

Chanel turned rainy-day makeup into a bold, and somehow romantic, beauty statement.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 4, 2017, 5:38 PM IST
A model wears a creation for the Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Tuesday, Oct., 2017. (Image: AP)
Paris Fashion Week pulled out all the stops for its final day of Spring/Summer 2018 shows on Tuesday, with a series of visionary beauty looks that shone a whole new light on next season's makeup trends.

Chanel

Chanel turned rainy-day makeup into a bold, and somehow romantic, beauty statement. The house opted for a clashing combination of royal blue eyeshadow and postbox-red lipstick, with plenty of blusher to boot, but washy textures and softly blurred lines kept things kept the look whimsical, while the vacuum-styled perspex ponytails and hats added a dash of the theatrical.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton went all-out on the natural look this season, championing a variety of hair textures and styles -- most notably, the shaggy, shoulder-length cool-girl cut of the moment. Makeup was minimal, with under eye shadows and slightly uneven skin tones adding to the nonchalant aesthetic.

Agnès b

Plum-stained lips and feline eyeliner ushered in a sophisticated spring beauty aesthetic at agnès b, with messy brows and a soft bloom of pink blush keeping things girlish.

Thom Browne

Holographic makeup got elevated to a new level at Thom Browne, where the models sported shimmering, pink-tinged complexions with a touch of glitter, along with teardrop-shaped designs painted on under one eye.

Moncler Gamme Rouge

Hair accessories have been big news for Spring/Summer 2018, and Moncler tapped into the trend with sporty headbands. A few damp-looking curls were left to frame the face for a post-workout vibe.
