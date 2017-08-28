Instagram Summer Fashion: Karlie Kloss's Working Girl Look

It may still be summer vacation time for many but models and other big names in fashion are keeping up their social media A-game whether the spotlights are on or off. While her catwalk colleagues are basking in the sun, Karlie Kloss is preparing for a busy fall in New York, where she has just moved into a brand new office.The sublime face of L'Oréal Paris has not let the grass grow under feet during the summer season. Like her runway counterparts, Karlie Kloss did enjoy a short vacation by the sea, but she was quick to return to the Big Apple to get to work on her future projects. She has even set up her new office, which has been entirely redecorated.In one of her most recent Instagram pictures, Karlie Kloss poses in this brand-new work space, sitting on the edge of a large table beside a half-closed laptop. The blonde wears a laidback chic, rust-orange trouser suit with a tailored waist. Her look is rendered all the more sophisticated by a high ponytail, and elaborate makeup.Karlie Kloss may have stayed away from the catwalks in recent seasons, but she still remains one of the most famous models of her generation. Along with her contract with L'Oréal Paris, she is also a face of the Swarovski band. Among other campaigns, she has recently posed for Carolina Herrera perfumes and for the 2017 spring-summer Stella McCartney for Adidas collection.