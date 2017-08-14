GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Instagram Summer Fashion: Kristina Bazan's Sexy, Glamorous Look

The internationally-renowned fashion blogger and international e-spokesperson for L'Oréal since 2015 has published a trove of pictures of her dreamy vacation on the Greek island.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 14, 2017, 12:56 PM IST
(Photo:Kristina Bazan/Reuters)
Far from the catwalks, photoshoots and gyms, models and other fashion big names have flown to the four corners of the planet for a brief moment of peace before the tumult of Fashion Week in September. And there's no better moment to analyze their looks and makeup now that the spotlights are off. On vacation on the island of Mykonos, today trendsetter and L'Oréal Paris muse Kristina Bazan shared this ultra-glamorous picture taken in a breathtaking setting.

It's hard to think of a model or a designer who hasn't set foot on Mykonos this summer. The destination is under siege from fashion celebrities, who have relentlessly shared snaps of the island's crystalline waters, its blue-and-white streets, and increasingly sexy outfits.

Kristina Bazan is no exception to this rule. The internationally-renowned fashion blogger and international e-spokesperson for L'Oréal since 2015 has published a trove of pictures of her dreamy vacation on the Greek island.

Credit: @Kristina Bazan

In the latest, published on Friday, August 11, the beautiful brunette looks particularly sexy and glamorous, in a sumptuously low-cut, front-split red dress that reveals her elegant long legs, against the backdrop of the Aegean Sea. As for makeup, the blogger's complexion is perfectly radiant, coupled with a delicate emphasis on her eyes. The final touch is lipstick matched to the color of her dress.

Since the launch of her blog Kayture, founded with James Chardon in 2011, Kristina Bazan has risen to the status of an icon in the world of fashion. Today, her Instagram account has 2.4 million followers.
