Instagram Summer Fashion: Taylor Hill's Laidback Look
After a vacation in Saint-Tropez, and another in the Hamptons, it's time for the Victoria's Secret Angel to get back to work.
(Photo: Official instagram account of Taylor Hill)
Far from the catwalks, photoshoots and gyms, models and other fashion big names have flown to the four corners of the planet for a brief moment of peace before the tumult of Fashion Week in September. And there's no better moment to analyze their looks and makeup now that the spotlights are off. While most of the world's top models are taking time to unwind in island paradises, Taylor Hill is unpacking her bags in Aspen, an exclusive ski resort in Colorado in the US.
After a vacation in Saint-Tropez, and another in the Hamptons, it's time for the Victoria's Secret Angel to get back to work. American model Taylor Hill has put her summer diary on hold to travel to Aspen, where she will shoot the Holiday 2017 campaign for the famous lingerie brand Victoria's Secret, but it was a behind-the-scenes snap that she chose to publish today, Thursday August 10, on her Instagram account.
Credit: @Taylor Hill
Lounging on a king-size bed, Hill has just arrived in Aspen where she says she was warmly welcomed by the brand. Posing between an outsize inflatable "V" and "S", the top model's outfit is surprisingly relaxed. There is no lacy lingerie, instead the young is wearing light, high-waisted, printed, summer trousers with a shoulder-revealing crop top. In short, a fresh laidback look that is right on trend this season.
This simple ensemble is complemented by her hair which is done up in a quick and easy chignon, and a light touch of makeup on the eyes and lips. A simple but highly effective look that really suits Hill, who is only 21 years old.
Hill is one of the most sought-after models right now, both for ready-to-wear and cosmetics campaigns. For the 2017 autumn-winter season alone, she has already posed for Bally, Karl Lagerfeld, Lancôme, Michael Kors, and Versace.
