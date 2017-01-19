Introducing The Beauty Stars Who Are Set to Dominate Industry This Year

We are only weeks into 2017, but the competition for beauty star of the year is already heating up. Here are the stars set to dominate the industry over the next few months.

Iris Law

This week, British fashion house Burberry unveiled Iris Law as its new global ambassador for Burberry Beauty, simultaneously sharing the 16-year-old's first campaign for the brand. The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost stars in the ad for the new Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet, a collection of 14 matte cream lip colors, but we're sure the teenager, chosen for her "authentic British attitude," has plenty of modelling assignments ahead of her.

Jessie J

Popstar Jessie J's role representing Make Up For Ever's 'Artist' concept was first announced last December, but the first campaign, for the high-shine lip color range 'Acrylip', finally launched this week. Jessie has signed up to Make Up For Ever for a full year, meaning she will oversee a total of four product releases for the brand.

Jessie J on Instagram (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Jessie J / Instagram)

Gwen Stefani

Just days into January, it was revealed that household favorite Revlon had snapped up superstar Gwen Stefani as a global brand ambassador. The singer, who is famous for her love of red lipstick, is set to feature in online and in-store campaigns for the cosmetics giant, so watch this space.

Revlon x Gwen Stefani (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ instagram.com/revlon)

Manny Gutierrez

Maybelline also had big news in January, in the form of the brand's first male beauty ambassador, vlogger Manny Gutierrez. The cosmetics giant has signed up the makeup artist and Instagram and YouTube sensation to star in its upcoming campaign ‘That Boss Life, and it doesn't look like the collaboration is a one-off. Sharing the clip to Instagram, Maybelline told fans: "Stay tuned for more this 2017 as we will continue to do big things with @makeupshayla, @mannymua733 and YOU."

Manny Gutierrez on Instagram (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ mannymua733 / Instagram)

Charlotte Gainsbourg

French actress, singer and general style icon Charlotte Gainsbourg has also landed a big beauty contract for 2017, joining forces with upmarket brand NARS on a limited-edition 18-piece collection for eyes, lips and cheeks. The products, which will launch in May, were inspired by the star's own personal style.