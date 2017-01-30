Iris Mittenaere of France Crowned Miss Universe 2016

Iris Mittenaere of France bags the Miss Universe 2016 pageant held in the Philippines. The finalists who advanced to top 3 hailed from Haiti, France, and Colombia. Eighty-six candidates were vying for the coveted crown, which was last held by Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines.

Beauty, grace, confidence, intelligence. Those are the qualities embodied by your 65th #MissUniverse, Iris Mittenaere. pic.twitter.com/ps9CWxfuM7 — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) January 30, 2017

The show was opened by American comedian and pageant host Steve Harvey with a pledge to announce the right winner this time after he wrongly named Miss Columbia as the winner last time when the event was held in Las Vegas.

"One thing I learned in life, when you make a mistake, you gotta keep on moving forward man, that's all," Harvey said, adding he had surgery done on his eyes so that "when we get to the end and the card comes up, we'll get it right this year."

When Pia Wurtzbach was called to the stage, she thanked Harvey for making her the most popular Miss Universe and in return, he thanked her for making him the most famous host ever.

The moment that changed it all. #MissUniverse 2016 is France! pic.twitter.com/9S1Dlz8asM — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) January 30, 2017

India's Roshmitha Harimurthy could not make it to the final 13 list of the pageant and contestants from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Haiti, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Thailand and the US advanced to the next round. Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who won her Miss Universe pageant in the year 1994 at Manila, was also on the judges panel this year.