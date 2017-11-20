Is Kylie Jenner Hiding Her Baby Bump?
'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner hides her 'baby bump' in new images plugging her holiday cosmetics line.
Representative Image
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner hid her "baby bump" in new images related to a cosmetics line.
Kylie is reportedly pregnant with her first child; the father is allegedly rapper Travis Scott. And the star doesn't seem to want anyone to see her midsection. She often hides her 'baby bump' in chest-up photos, reports dailymail.co.uk.
But on Saturday, the 20-year-old went to even greater lengths to conceal her body as she posted only extreme close-ups of her face.
In the past, she has used her curves to sell make-up. She has done lingerie and swimwear shoots just to sell lipstick.
Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child. And while the 20-year-old has yet to admit that she is carrying Travis Scott's child, she has dropped some hints.
Meanwhile, the star is selling her cosmetics at Top Shop this holiday season.
And in new ads for the collaboration, the pinup is seen in closeup shots only, most likely because she is reportedly five months pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.
