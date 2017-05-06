Is Taapsee Pannu's Look In Judwaa 2 Inspired By Hollywood Chic Flick Clueless?

It is as much important for makers to get the plot and script right as much as it's important for them to get the characters' looks right. Because no matter what happens, a character doesn't seem too convincing unless substantial efforts and research have been put in. And Bollywood actors, too, never leave a stone unturned in getting into the skin of the character they intend to play.

Taapsee Pannu, who'll next be seen in Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, is all set to step into the shoes of an NRI Gujarati college girl for the film. According to sources, Taapsee's costumes in the film, have taken quite some references from the old 90s Hollywood movie Clueless. She'll be seen sporting a full on glam look much like that of Alicia Silverstone from the original.

Image: Hardly Anonymous Communications

Taapsee said, "It's one of my favorite looks ever. It's glamorous yet very classy and chic. We had to get the cuteness in glamorous outfits for each n very look. The styling has been done keeping London city in mind. I have gone through more than 50 outfit trials to zero down on the final selected outfits.”

The actress has previously impressed the audience and critics alike - with her performance in films like Naam Shabana, Pink and Baby.