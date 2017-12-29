Isabelle Kaif Joins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor As Face Of Lakme
The brand has launched actress Katrina Kaif as its face previously and now her sister is the newest face, said a statement.
(Photo: Actress Katrina Kaif with sister Isabelle Kaif/ Yogen Shah)
Isabelle Kaif, sister of actress Katrina Kaif, has been announced as the new face of cosmetic brand Lakmé. The brand is already endorsed by actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.
"Lakmé is India's favourite brand. It's incredible to get an opportunity to represent a brand that has worked with the best makeup experts and introduced some of the biggest beauty trends and products. I am extremely excited to be starting my journey with this iconic brand," said Isabelle who made her debut with the 2014 film "Dr. Cabbie", alongside "The Big Bang Theory" actor Kunal Nayyar.
Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovations Lakmé added: "We are proud to introduce Isabelle, following in her sister Katrina's footsteps as a Lakmé discovery. We look forward to a long association and some great campaigns with her"
